Codebase Ventures Inc.: Pressland Forms Strategic Partnership with Ethical Technology Initiative, 'All Tech Is Human'

Latest Collaboration Strengthens Pressland's Commitment to Restoring Trust in Media and Protecting User Privacy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / Pressland (pressland.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), today announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to form a development partnership with New York City-based All Tech Is Human (alltechishuman.org), an organization that acts as a catalyst and connector for tech change. All Tech Is Human and Pressland will work together to solve the ongoing issues of media trust and transparency.

Pressland is building a data management platform designed to serve organizations on the front line in the fight against fake news. Using proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Pressland analyzes around-the-clock global news output and creates data sets and indices that can be licensed by social networks, media outlets and other news distributors to improve audience trust.

Founded in 2018 by David Ryan Polgar, All Tech Is Human is creating a hub for the ethical technology ecosystem that promotes knowledge-sharing and collaboration, tackling the thorniest tech/society issues. The organization unites a broad group of industry leaders, technologists, academics, non-profits and commercial stakeholders to tackle issues around public trust, data ownership and media transparency. Their ethical tech summits, held across the United States, are sponsored by the Tech and Society Solutions Lab at Omidyar Network.

"At Pressland, our mission is to build products that will help restore the public's trust in media, but the public's trust in data and technology has also begun to erode," said Jeff Koyen, Codebase's Chief Strategy Officer. "Tomorrow's platforms must put the public's concerns about privacy first. By partnering with All Tech Is Human, ethical technology will be woven into Pressland's technological DNA from this early development stage, and as we scale."

Mr. Polgar is a pioneering tech ethicist who paved the way for the hotly debated issues around Facebook, user privacy and digital wellbeing. He writes, speaks and consults about the impact of technology.

"Pressland is an ambitious project that aimed directly at two major issues facing the current information ecosystem - trust and transparency" said Polgar. "We're thrilled to join Jeff and his team in building a software platform that is both commercially viable and contributes to an equitable tech future."

Pressland is led by Codebase's Koyen, a veteran media executive, award-winning journalist and technology entrepreneur. He has worked for Wired, The New York Times, Crain's New York, Adweek and many other news organizations. The company is based in Brooklyn; team members are distributed globally from Bangkok to Vancouver. Pressland also publishes News-to-Table (newstotable.com), a digital magazine dedicated to issues of media trust and transparency.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

The Company's mission is to make strategic investments in emerging sectors and markets, including cannabis and technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, where innovative business models and technologies have the potential to be transformative and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a hands-on team of entrepreneurial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. The Company operates from the understanding that emerging sectors including cannabis and technology are evolving rapidly, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to shareholders.

