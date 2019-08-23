Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
22.08.19
16:05 Uhr
3,512 Euro
+0,012
+0,34 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,528
3,542
09:52
3,528
3,542
09:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR3,512+0,34 %