ISTV: HTC VIVE COSMOS may Be Realeased on Taobao Maker Festival 2019 on 12th Sep

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / The 2019 Taobao Manufacturers' Festival will begin on September 12th, and the world's top technology products will come together.

In the 2019 Taobao Manufacturers' Festival, consumers saw the HTC VIVE COSMOS. From the perspective of smooth lines, there is a strong sense of technology. At the same time, HTC also displayed the announcement of HTC VIVE COSMOS on its official website.

HTC VIVE COSMOS locates high-end virtual reality devices, and it can be speculated that this product not only adapts to computers, but also connects to smartphones through streaming media technology. At the same time, the product may also have six DoFLite technologies that allow users to move around at any angle or 180 degrees. In addition, the lightweight shape makes this product available throughout the day. With the advantage of waiting to wear, users can enter the immersive experience at any time.

Virtual reality content development is slower than hardware products, and HTC launched the VIVEPORT unlimited membership service earlier this year, the first unlimited membership service in the virtual reality space. The membership area will provide more than 600 high-quality applications and games for members to download, so the overall competitiveness of HTC virtual reality devices will be greatly enhanced. In this way, consumers can speculate that the HTC universe will also be deeply applied to this service. When HTC officially entered the virtual reality field in 2015, Wang Xuehong, chairman and CEO of HTC, said that "virtual reality is the product that led the important development of HTC in the next decade." After years of hard work, HTC has a deep R&D and manufacturing strength, its hardware equipment, software services and content products are widely loved by the industry and ordinary consumers. Therefore, HTC International's VIVE COSMOS at the Taobao Creative Festival is very exciting and will lead the technology trend again.

As for the launch time of VIVE COSMOS, it is expected that in the third quarter of 2019, consumers will soon be able to experience the charm of this product at close range.

