Statkraft AS: Statkraft acquires German EV charging company E-Wald GmbH.

(Teisnach/Düsseldorf/Oslo, 23 August 2019) Statkraft has acquired the entire shareholding of electric vehicle (EV) charging company E-WALD GmbH. The acquisition further strengthens Statkraft's position in the German and European EV charging market after it became a majority shareholder in eeMobility in Germany last year.



The EV charging company E-WALD GmbH, based in Bavaria, Germany has a strong position in fast charging and electric car sharing services. It operates around 300 charging stations and offers EV leasing services for circa 100 fleet cars to corporations and municipalities with approximately 7000 customers in total.

The acquisition of E-WALD will strengthen Statkraft's position in Germany and complements the company's position in eeMobility, which provides a full service offering of charging solutions for company car fleets.

"E-WALD is well placed for growth within fast charging in Germany and we look forward to build the company further and support its ambitious growth strategy", says Bjørn Holsen, Senior Vice President for New Business in Statkraft, Europe's largest generator of renewable energy.

Otto Loserth, CEO of E-WALD GmbH comments; "This acquisition marks an important milestone in the company's development and confirms the dedicated team's ability to build and operate a modern and powerful charging infrastructure".

Statkraft aims to grow a leading EV charging business in key growth markets in Europe. Statkraft has long experience with the industry through its shareholding in the Norwegian EV charging company Grønn Kontakt. With Norway being the leading market world-wide for electric vehicle adoption, Statkraft seeks to bring its competence and experience to other European growth markets in partnership with leading start-ups positioned for growth.

About Statkraft:

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3600 employees in 16 countries.

