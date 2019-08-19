Please find attached the Nordic Surveillance report for the first half-year 2019. Any queries regarding the report can be answered by Jimmy Kvarnström, Head of European Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 68 30. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Jimmy Kvarnström Head of European Surveillance Nasdaq's Nordic exchanges provide a high quality environment for issuers, trading members and investors. The market surveillance within the exchanges ("Nordic Surveillance") has the primary goal of working to maintain and enhance the integrity and confidence in the exchanges. Nordic Surveillance is divided into trading and issuer surveillance. This half year report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within Nordic Surveillance. The rules of the exchange as well as the methodology of the surveillance are in substance harmonized between the Nasdaq exchanges in the Nordic countries. Due to national regulations however, there might be differences. The report alongside our annual reports is available on the website of Nordic Surveillance: https://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/sur veillance-reports.html Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=735824