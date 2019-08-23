Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Oasmia ADSs delisted from NASDAQ in the US

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has previously communicated that the company intends to delist its American Depositary Shares ("ADS") from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") in the US. The delisting is now effective.

The main purpose of the delisting is to reduce complexity in financial reporting and administrative costs. Oasmia's ordinary shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Holders of ADSs that wish to continue to hold Oasmia shares in the form of ADSs do not have to take any action. Oasmia will maintain an American Depositary Receipt facility to allow investors to hold Oasmia shares in the form of ADSs, and to continue to trade those securities on the over-the-counter market. ADSs will automatically transition to the new ADR program in connection with the delisting and will be traded under a new ticker to be designated.

Holders of ADSs may also choose to transition from holding ADSs to holding ordinary shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on Oasmia website.

https://www.oasmia.com/en/info-delisting-adss-nasdaq/

For more information:

Investor Relations Oasmia

E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).

Attachment