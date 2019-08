ERM Power has announced a takeover offer by Shell Energy Australia for 100% of its share capital at a cash price of A$2.465 per share, broadly in line with our DCF-based base case valuation of A$2.4/share. ERM's directors and the largest shareholder, Trevor St Baker, support the proposal, which will be subject to shareholder approval - likely in or around early November 2019.

