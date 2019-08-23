Den 29 juli 2019 offentliggjorde Mellby Gård AB ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i KappAhl AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i KappAhl (publ) (KAHL, ISIN-kod SE0010520981, orderboks-ID 33359) ska observationsnoteras. On July 29, 2019, Mellby Gård AB published a press release with information about a public cash offer to the shareholders in KappAhl AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in KappAhl (publ) (KAHL, ISIN code SE0010520981, order book ID 33359) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.