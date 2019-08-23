A.C. Evans, Co-founder and CEO of Drips, among DMN's 2019 40UNDER40 Award winners

Winners Represent Some of the Highest Achievers in the Marketing Industry

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / DMN, a leading provider of digital and data-driven marketing news, recognizes Drips CEO Aaron Christopher "A.C" Evans as one of the top 40 marketers under the age of 40 for 2019.

Winners of the 2019 40UNDER40 Award presented by DMN represent the marketing industry's most extraordinary, high achievers in the business, all under the age of 40.

The winners are hand selected by DMN's editorial team and must meet certain criteria to be considered for this prestigious award. The editorial team looks for innovation, impactful results, and a stellar career trajectory.

Since the young age of 16, A.C. has been an entrepreneur; "scaling the unscalable" has led him to be a driving force of innovation and his AI company, Drips, has been no exception. In just three short years, A.C.'s vision and leadership has helped Drips bootstrap its way from a single client and three employees to more than $10 million in revenue in 2018 and over 50 employees.

In addition to producing major growth for Drips, A.C. is also a valued thought leader and pioneer in the emerging industry of Conversational Texting(R) a category he founded. As an entrepreneur, he has made great strides in sharing his vast experience in performance marketing, compliance, marketing automation and consumer retention. He continues to help create many of the best practices being adopted within the industry today.

"It is still humbling for me to reflect on how just a little over three years ago, Drips went to its first trade show and introduced Conversational Texting(R) to the world. No one had done what we were doing," says A.C. Evans, CEO of Drips. "Now is the truly exciting time, as we've now defined an expanding market. We used to be a sold, not bought platform, but the market has seen the power of Drips and enterprises are now looking to us as the leaders in the industry.

"In 2016 when we began our journey, little to no companies were texting. I believe by 2022 it will be the primary contact medium for service providers to connect with their customers. Drips is leading the charge to help them get there."

"The honorees chosen reflect the best of the best under 40 in the industry," Kim Davis, DMN's editor-in-chief, adds. "Whether they're revolutionizing their brands, or building winning teams and strategies, these are the marketers to watch."

ABOUT DRIPS

Drips is the first conversational texting(R) company of its kind, founding a new category and leading the way for some of the biggest brands in the world to use automated, humanized conversations at scale. On a daily basis, Drips engages in of millions of completely humanized conversations with zero client-side operators. In a world where no one answers their phone, this innovation (Conversational Texting(R)) is priceless for helping brands communicate with clients in a way, and at a rate, that has never been possible without immense client-side human resources. To learn more, visit them at www.drips.com

