SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV Group Plc's financial information in 2020

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 AUGUST 2019 12.30 EET



SRV Group Plc's financial information in 2020



SRV Group Plc will publish the following financial information in 2020:

Financial Statement Release 2019 will be published on Thursday, 6 February 2020 at 8.30 am.

Annual Report 2019 (including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors) will be published on Monday, 2 March 2020.

Interim Report for January-March 2020 will be published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 at 8.30 am.

Half-year Report for January-June 2020 will be published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 at 8.30 am.

Interim Report for January-September 2020 will be published on Thursday, 29 October 2020 at 8.30 am.

SRV Group Plc's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 4.00 pm. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting separately in due course.

SRV Group Plc observes a silent period before the publication of its results. SRV does not comment on the company's financial performance, the market situation or outlook nor meet with capital market representatives prior to the publication of the Interim Reports, Half-year Report or Financial Statement Release.

SRV's silent period always starts 30 calendar days before the publication of the Interim Reports, Half-year Report or Financial Statement Release. The silent period ends on the publication of the Interim Reports, Half-year Report or Financial Statement Release.

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Metsä-Tokila, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 562 0408, johanna.metsa-tokila@srv.fi

Maija Karhusaari, Senior Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Tel. +358 45 218 3772, maija.karhusaari@srv.fi



SRV in brief

SRV is a bold developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2018 was EUR 960 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

SRV - Building for life