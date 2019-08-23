The global medical tapes and bandages market size is poised to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for urgent care and trauma care facilities. Also, the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Urgent and trauma care centers are the primary end-users of medical tapes and bandages as they are dedicated centers that offer ambulatory care services, such as the primary treatment of injuries and illness, which requires immediate care outside the emergency care department. These centers are witnessing increasing patient traffic as these centers offer convenient treatment for medical emergencies. Also, the demand for public health emergency services is high. Thus, the demand for major trauma care centers for primary treatment will fuel the demand for medical bandages and tapes during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising number of diseases and injuries across the world has increased the focus on surgical care. Medical bandages and tapes are widely used in surgeries and are used as a protective covering for wound dressing or as support for devices. Moreover, manufacturers of bandages and tapes are also seen concentrating on offering a complete dressing solution in a kit, including sterile pads, sterile sponges, tapes, and bandages, which can be directly used in dedicated surgical procedures. Also, the rising incidence of post-surgical infections has led to high demand for efficient, sterile, and standard dressing products. Thus, such initiatives by manufacturers to cater to the rising number of diseases and injuries across the world will showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

3M Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Smith Nephew Plc

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Medical Tapes and Bandages Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-users segment:

Hospitals

Ambulatory care centers

Clinics

Homecare

Key Regions for the Medical Tapes and Bandages Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

