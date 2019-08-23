mycasino.ch - the Online Casino from the Heart of Switzerland is Live

Welcome offer with 200 free spins and up to CHF 300 free game credit for the launch of mycasino.ch

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first online casino from central Switzerland has been launched. Through mycasino.ch, the established Grand Casino Luzern offers a professional and secure online gambling environment with high levels of data protection and their very own attentive customer service team. New customers at mycasino.ch receive a double welcome bonus: a welcome offer of 200 free spins and up to CHF 300 free game credit.

"We're proud to be able to offer people in Switzerland an exciting and secure online casino with mycasino.ch," says Wolfgang Bliem, CEO of Grand Casino Luzern. "As the only Swiss online casino, mycasino.ch offers international classics in addition to its own exclusive games, such as the signature slot game Golden Rabbit and the fruit slot game ThunderBAR. Our welcome offer of 200 free spins for Golden Rabbit and up to CHF 300 free game credit lets new customers sit back, relax, and try out our games."

Popular offline gambling classics now available online

In addition to its own unique games, mycasino.ch also offers well-known games such as Queen of Hearts Deluxe, Novomatic's Hot Chance, Dragon's Luck and Red Tiger's epic adventure Thor's Lightning. All games are certified according to the highest quality standards and have been approved by the Swiss Federal Gaming Board. The strict selection process means that the range of games is limited to just under 70 to begin with. These games meet the highest security and transparency standards. mycasino.ch will offer additional new games each week, so that you don't run out of gambling fun. Thanks to collaborations with internationally renowned game suppliers, mycasino.ch customers will also soon be able to enjoy an exciting live casino.

PostFinance, Visa, Mastercard and many more secure payment methods

The online casino mycasino.ch offers a wide selection of classic and modern payment methods, all of which prioritise customer security. The only Swiss online casino, mycasino.ch offers payment via PostFinance and Twint. Payment can also be made with all common credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as with paysafecard and the online wallets Skrill and Neteller. Players also benefit from a competent customer service team who are based at the Grand Casino Luzern. "Our strong team in Lucerne provides superior customer service and helps us to offer a fantastic gambling experience both online and offline," says CEO Wolfgang Bliem. "Anyone who is interested in mycasino.ch can also get more information and register directly at Grand Casino Luzern."

Welcome offer with 200 free spins and up to CHF 300 bonus credit

For the launch of mycasino.ch, players benefit from an attractive welcome bonus so that they can test out the games. New customers receive 200 free spins for the signature slot game Golden Rabbit and a 100% bonus of up to CHF 300 when they make their first deposit.

https://www.mycasino.ch/en

