Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand management solution for a medical device company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to formulate effective strategies for making smart decisions relating to inventory and production. Also, this article highlights the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client reduce holding costs, increase turnover rates, and gain average savings of over $5.2 million in a year.

Although the US medical device industry has been progressing at an incredible rate over the past few years, increasing demand fluctuations are making inventory planning quite challenging for companies operating in the medical device industry. Also, to meet the rising market demand, companies in the medical device industry are under pressure to maintain the right balance between supply and demand. As such, companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand management solution.

The business challenge: The client is a medical device manufacturer in the United States. Due to the inconsistent nature of the product demand, the client was facing challenges in efficiently managing their inventory activities and production processes. As a result, the company witnessed a huge dip in their sales rate and profit margins. Therefore, the client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand management solution. By leveraging Infiniti's demand management solution, the client wanted to enhance demand forecasting accuracy for the product, identify long-term savings opportunities, and create efficient cash flow management.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market research solution, the experts helped the client to understand transformations and developments in the US medical device industry. Also, the experts conducted an inventory forecasting engagement to help the client identify potential demand for their products in the US market.

Furthermore, our competitive intelligence solutions helped the client to understand their strengths and weaknesses compared to the top medical devices companies in the US. Also, the client was able to make smarter decisions regarding inventory and production processes. This helped them achieve huge savings in their operational cost and realize savings of over $5.2 million in a year.

Infiniti's demand management solution helped the client to

Reduce the risk of stock-outs, lower holding cost, and increase turnover rates

Fulfill customer demands seamlessly

Infiniti's demand management solutions offered predictive insights on

Identifying the target stock levels to meet the potential market demand for medical devices in the United States

Analyzing top competitors' business strategies and plans

