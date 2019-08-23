The global data center market size is poised to grow by USD 284.44 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G. Also, demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers is expected to boost the growth of the data center market.

The adoption of multi-cloud services is increasing significantly due to their various benefits. Multi-cloud architecture helps in preventing data loss or downtime during a localized component failure. It also ensures security compliances as well as meets workload requirements. These factors are encouraging enterprises to adopt multi-cloud services to meet their business requirements. Furthermore, the increasing investments in 5G testing and its deployment is fueling the need to upgrade existing data center network infrastructure. Thus, the rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades will fuel the data center market growth during the forecast period.

The data center market is witnessing increased investment by hyper-scalers toward planning and development of new data centers and capacity expansion of existing facilities. The increased investments are mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for public cloud services and a rise in as-a-service offerings, and the use of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, DL, and big data. Thus, demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers will drive the growth of the data center market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Market Segmentation by Component:

The data center market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

IT infrastructure

Power management system

Mechanical construction

General construction

Security solutions

Key Regions for the Data Center Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

