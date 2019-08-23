X-ray analysis is said to have solved the mystery of how to preserve optical absorption in perovskite layers. Researchers say the discovery could help stabilize the material and speed up the launch of a new ingredient for PV research.From pv magazine France. An international team of researchers led by Julian Steele at Belgium's KU Leuven University claims to have developed a process to improve the thermal stability of one of the most promising perovskite materials for PV application: CsPbI3. "One of the biggest obstacles to commercial deployment of perovskite solar cells is their instability," ...

