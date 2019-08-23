Up to 90 free spins available on two of the most popular slots, Charms and Clovers and Faerie Spells

A touch of magic is in the air atJuicy Stakes Casino with players being given the chance to rack up lots of free spins, which can be played on popular Betsoft titles Charms and Clovers and Faerie Spells.

The free spins promotion runs from 23rd August to 27th August and to qualify all players need to do is make a deposit, activate their code and start spinning. The larger the deposit the larger the number of free spins awarded with up to 30 on Clovers and Charms and 60 on Faerie Spells.

Full information below:

30 Free Spins on Charms and Clovers

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: CLOVER01

60 Free Spins on Faerie Spells

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: SPELL01

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

The Juicy Stakes Casino Manager said: "This is a magical free spins offer that will take our players to a mystical land where big wins can be found. This is just one of the many generous promotions we run at Juicy Stakes to reward our players."

In addition to the free spins promotion, Juicy Stakes is also running a Blackjack Jackpot where players can win a share of $2,000. You can find more information here. What's more, for this weekend only, Juicy Stakes is giving players 35% cashback on any WorldMatch slot game. More info here.

