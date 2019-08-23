Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)

LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

(The "Company")

23 August 2019

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 26 June 2019 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 2,581,516 0 0 0 2 2,581,516 0 0 0 3 2,581,516 0 0 0 4 2,581,516 0 0 0 5 2,581,516 0 0 0 6 2,581,516 0 0 0 7 2,581,516 0 0 0 8 2,581,516 0 0 0

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

