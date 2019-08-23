Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, August 23
Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)
LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33
(The "Company")
23 August 2019
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 26 June 2019 were duly passed.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
|Ordinary Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|1
|2,581,516
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2,581,516
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2,581,516
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2,581,516
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2,581,516
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2,581,516
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2,581,516
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2,581,516
|0
|0
|0
Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
END