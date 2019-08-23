Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion
23.08.2019 | 14:22
(106 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 23

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)
LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33
(The "Company")

23 August 2019

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 26 June 2019 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
12,581,516000
22,581,516000
32,581,516000
42,581,516000
52,581,516000
62,581,516000
72,581,516000
82,581,516000

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


© 2019 PR Newswire