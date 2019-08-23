At gamescom in Cologne, Germany, it's been a week full of Nintendo news about the stellar lineup on the Nintendo Switch system. From details about upcoming DLC for the MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order game to deep dives into games like ASTRAL CHAIN and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, the news coming out of gamescom highlighted the deep well of content that is headed to Nintendo Switch this year.

In MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, players will step into the boots of the urban vigilantes known as Punisher, Blade, Moon Knight and Morbius, as the Marvel Knights join the alliance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Some of the news revealed at the show includes:

The director of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, Shigeru Ohmori from GAME FREAK, provided a short video message for fans, offering a new look at one of the towns in the Galar region. Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.

players will step into the boots of the urban vigilantes known as Punisher, Blade, Moon Knight and Morbius, as the Marvel Knights join the alliance. These playable characters are part of DLC Pack 1 included with the Expansion Pass (sold separately), which also includes a new mode. In Gauntlet Mode, up to four players* take on a frenzied series of co-op challenges in rapid succession to earn rewards. In addition, alternative outfits for all playable characters will be added to the game via a series of free updates, starting on Aug. 30 with new outfits for Spider-Man, Hulk and Captain Marvel. As previously announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, the free update on Aug. 30 will also add Cyclops and Colossus as brand new playable characters. Upcoming Nintendo Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is now available for pre-purchase in Nintendo eShop.

is now available for pre-purchase in Nintendo eShop. Retro fans will love the 2D mode coming to Mario Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 . In addition to 3D events, players can compete in Classic 2D Events using graphics reminiscent of the NES era. In addition, it was revealed that Mario Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will launch for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 5.

. In addition to 3D events, players can compete in Classic 2D Events using graphics reminiscent of the NES era. In addition, it was revealed that will launch for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 5. Knights, sorcerers and everyone in between can now check out a free demo for the DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition game in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. When the full game launches on Sept. 27, it will also come with a free Champion's Pack. Downloading the pack will give players access to helpful items and fun costumes.

Additionally, more information and game footage was unveiled for upcoming Nintendo Switch games like ASTRAL CHAIN (Aug. 30), Luigi's Mansion 3 (Oct. 31), The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Sept. 20), The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Oct. 15), Mario Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Nov. 5) and DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (Sept. 27). Fans can catch up on all the new Nintendo Presents video content from gamescom at Nintendo of Europe's gamescom 2019 website.

Nintendo of Europe also hosted the Nintendo Live: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gamescom 2019 Invitational tournament. Fans can recap the tournament on Nintendo UK's YouTube channel. The four European winners will fly to Japan for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Challenge Cup held on Oct. 14 at Nintendo Live in Kyoto, where they'll compete against qualified teams from Japan and North America, as well as other top players.

