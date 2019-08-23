Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest campaign analytics engagement for a leading US-based food retailer. Marketing has evolved from being a creative business discipline to a more analytics-driven business function. Which means businesses can no longer deploy new marketing campaigns without setting up suitable strategies and tools to gauge the outcome of their marketing efforts.

This press release features multimedia.

At Quantzig, we understand that the challenges faced by businesses across industries vary from one another, which is why we've curated a comprehensive portfolio of advanced analytics solutions to help our clients tackle such challenges and drive profitable growth. However, the fluctuating market needs and customer preferences have prompted businesses to work towards improving campaign effectiveness and brand awareness. As such, predictive campaign analytics is now the most sought-after tool in every marketer's arsenal.

The Business Problem

The client is a leading US-based food retailer who was looking at leveraging Quantzig's campaign analytics solutions to monitor and analyze the performance of their marketing campaigns.

By leveraging our campaign analytics solutions, the client wanted to-

Improve marketing effectiveness using real-time customer and campaign data

Build effective campaigns to guide prospects throughout their journey

Personalize offers and campaigns to improve conversion rates

"Campaign analytics is a powerful tool that leverages analytics-based techniques to help companies gauge the overall effectiveness of their marketing campaigns," says a campaign analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our campaign analytics solutions helped the client to integrate customer and campaign data to find effective ways to improve marketing effectiveness. Also, to help them address their business objectives, our campaign analytics experts devised a new business model to integrate near-real-time data with historical data sets and optimize their retail campaigns.

Quantzig's campaign analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve campaign response rate by 15%

Target customers with personalized marketing messages

Quantzig's campaign analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Eliminating errors from customer communications

Creating dashboards to systematically analyze key success metrics

