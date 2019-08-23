GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital to Acquire Vitana-X

Public Company to be Re-Branded as Vitana-X

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHHC), a diversified holding company, today announced the acquisition of Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: http://vitana-x.net.

Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

To achieve its goal and as many people as possible, Vitana-X uses the most proven and effective form of marketing, Recommendations. The company rewards its satisfied customers as soon as they recommend the products to their friends or family. Thus, in addition to the great product line, all customers also get the opportunity to enjoy their product for free, or use Vitana-X as a source of income to become financially independent.

The vision of Vitana-X is simple. We want to save you time - by providing you with everything you need for a healthy life, based on your DNA, and by offering you a way to build a passive income that can potentially replace your current income.

Pursuant to the closing of the Acquisition, Wolfgang Ruecker, Bane Katic and William Eilers shall resign as directors of the Company. William Bollander shall remain a Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. There are no disputes or disagreements between the resigning members of the board of directors and the Company. As a final act of the sitting board of directors, the following persons shall be appointed to the Board of Directors:

Matthias Goeth, 28 years old, received his degree in 2008 in human economics. Worked as a hotel and restaurant manager in Lower ia until 2010, when he began military service as a sports and fitness instructor. From 2011-2018, Mr. Goeth served on the Austrian Police Force. Since 2017, Mr. Goeth has worked in the field of communications as a Leadership and Mental Motivation Coach. Since 2018, he has worked for DNA Bodytransformer as International Sales Director. Also, in 2018, Mr. Goeth began organizing charity events in Vienna, wherein he pulled a 55-ton Airbus A23 for 25 Meters to raise money for the Woman Cancer Organization, and pulled a 40-ton ship to raise money for handicapped Austrian athletes. Mr. Goeth has acted as a fitness model, and since 2017 has held the title of Austrian Strongman, the 2nd strongest man in his weight class. In early 2019, Mr. Goeth became a member of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for Vitana-X, Inc.

Dirk Richter, 47 years old, has been an entrepreneur for over 20 years as a consultant in the fields of planning, management, strategies, and expansions planning for companies. From 1989-1996, Mr. Richter served as a managing director in business companies. From 1996-2015, he was the owner of business company. From 2015-2018, Mr. Richter served as the Chief Financial Officer for Sport Media Vertriebs AG. Since 2018, Mr.Richter has acted as a director and owner of AL Lifescience LTD. In early 2019, he became a member of the Board of Directors for Vitana-X, a Florida corporation, and has served in that position until the present date.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHHC) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

