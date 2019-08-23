SCREENEO INNOVATION SA: Screeneo Innovation is Unleashing Today the Brand New Philips PicoPix Max

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / ???Screeneo Innovation SA is unleashing today the brand new ?Philips PicoPix Max, a state-of-the art product that will revolutionize the pico projector market.

With the ultimate performance, connectivity, and smart features, the PicoPix Max is a projector created to let a wide range of consumers push the limits of what is possible, everywhere, and anywhere.

A cinema-like experience in your pocket, wrapped in a mighty design, accentuated by a black ceramic glossy effect, made for a touch of elegance: This is the greatest companion to bring everywhere.

"With this device, we are pushing the limits and merging the best technologies available today, with a beautiful and small design," said Dan Mamane, CEO of Screeneo Innovation.

This new product will be exclusively available on the Indiegogo platform as part of a partnership between both companies, that will only allow Indiegogo backers to buy this product before anyone else. The PicoPix Max will start shipping early November for backers from Indiegogo.

The PicoPix Max offers 800 ANSI Color Lumens, Full HD resolution with up to 120", a weight of 850g, and up to 3 hours for convenient entertainment in nearly any environment.

Packed in a compact design, the PicoPix Max is ideal for moving from house to office, or for indoor/outdoor usage. The smart Android system, combined with the invisible top touchpad, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, provides the necessary tools to play, cast, present, and browse all your favorite apps like Netflix or YouTube.

While the short throw lens displays large pictures even in small rooms, the light engine ensures crisp, powerful, and clear images. Versatile connectivity options include a MicroSD card slot, HDMI, and 2 x USB Type-C for Charge and Video (Mac compatible), quick connection, and display. With over 30,000 hours of operational life, the PicoPix Max will deliver years of multimedia sharing wherever you go.

The Philips PicoPix Max is the first major launch from Screeneo Innovations. This comes after announcing our licensing partnership with Philips late last year.

Like Philips, Screeneo believes in the extraordinary, excellence and customer centrism. We build products for those who believe that what makes technology smart is what you can do with it rather than what it can do. We do this by leveraging design expertise and the innovative Philips brand. Screeneo democratizes innovation that makes sense to consumers, by giving access to technologies that enables people to do more, watch more, and enjoy more.

Whether you are a value seeker, a freedom lover or a cinema addict, we bring you real emotions to emphasis, enlighten and supersize your content to bring you the best projection experience you deserve.

For over 125 years, Philips has been improving people's lives with a steady flow of groundbreaking innovations.??

Website: https://www.usa.philips.com/c-m-so/projectors

