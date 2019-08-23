The "Success Case Study: Greggs' Vegan Sausage Rolls" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This case study investigates the factors behind the success of Greggs' vegan sausage launch during the early months of 2019. The report explores timing, marketing strategies, and consumers' changing preferences as pivotal influences on this success. It delivers crucial "what?", "why?", and "so what?" analysis to impart valuable lessons that can increase the prospects of a successful product launch.

In January 2019, Greggs, a UK bakery chain, launched a vegan version of its well-known sausage roll that was very well received by UK audiences, exceeding the initial sales forecast by 70%, and is now considered one of the brand's bestsellers.

Scope

Carefully monitoring consumer preferences can lead to incredibly successful products that address a need, are targeted at a specific audience, and are marketed using the right platform.

Adaptability is an essential ingredient for a brand to remain relevant on the market

Companies Mentioned

Greggs

Quorn

Apple

