Bridge Learning Technologies Ltd Announces Asia-Pacific Expansion Plans

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Learning Tech is to open a North East Asian Hub in the Republic of Korea as it expands its reach to the Asia-Pacific region.

The company further announced that it has appointed Lee & Ko, Korea's leading full-service law firm, as advisors in the process.

Bridge Learning Technologies Ltd is a learning tech and disruptive innovation company headquartered in the UK with development hubs in Eastern Europe and California. The Asian expansion will build on the company's success with existing Korean-based clients and will become Bridge LT's center for growth across Asia.

The appointment of respected law firm, Lee & Ko will "ensure the smooth inception and establishment of the new office", Bridge LT's CEO, Vlad Shishkaryov said in a statement. He continued that he is: "Confident that the legal team will provide invaluable advice and practical solutions for this expansion."

Bridge LT is currently working on projects in Japan and Korea and the new hub is indicative of its growing business and the company's commitment to the Asian market. The office will begin operation in the upcoming year.

For press inquiries:

Hannah Barnham/Judy Carney

UK: +44 (0)3330 119 683, press@bridgelt.com

USA: +1.206.407.3774, bridgeLT.com