Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest inventory management solution for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to develop an inventory management framework to enhance their inventory tracking. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client plan for unexpected market changes and enhance sales rate by 33%.

Effectively managing stocks and dealing with unexpected market changes often seems to be difficult for retail companies. Retail inventory management deals with the effective handling of the stock that the company holds. Moreover, retail inventory management helps businesses to optimize warehouse operations and shipping processes. As such, retail companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering retail inventory management solution.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Central Europe. Due to seasonal changes and the inconsistent nature of product demand, they faced challenges in keeping the right amount of stock in-hand. Also, constant events of overstock increased product holding cost for the company. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory management solution. By leveraging Infiniti's inventory management solution, the client also wanted to enhance demand forecasting accuracy for their products, optimize warehouse processes, and enhance inventory tracking.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market intelligence solution, the experts helped the client to gather comprehensive insights into the European retail market transformations and developments. Also, the experts helped the client to forecast demand-supply shifts in the market.

Our experts also conducted a demand management study, which helped the client to maintain an optimal level of stock while dealing with fluctuating market demands. Furthermore, our competitive intelligence solutions helped the client to identify the best-selling retail products in the market and analyze their competitors' supply chain processes.

With the insights obtained from Infiniti's inventory management solution, the client was able to optimize their warehouse processes and speed-up shipping activities. Consequently, the client was able to enhance their sales rate by 33% and customer experience by 2X.

Infiniti's inventory management solution helped the client to:

Plan for seasonal and unexpected market changes

Develop a retail inventory management framework to enhance inventory tracking

Infiniti's inventory management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the initiatives undertaken by their competitors to manage supply chain challenges

Forecasting the product demand by taking into consideration the historical sales data of the company

