SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on reducing debt securities to 20% for a fintech company in the US by performing a financial risk assessment.

Engagement background

The company wanted to reduce the total balance of non-financial corporate debt securities to improve their credit quality The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to identify different economic risks to address the underlying debt situation.

They also wanted to specifically track critical suppliers and monitor commercial counterparties to proactively identify risks and mitigate them.

"Despite the US economy on an upswing, fintech companies need to minimize excess provisioning of credit by banks and assess suppliers' financial strength to reduce debt securities," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a fintech company - brought down debt securities to 20% from 35% in three months and reduced the risk of insolvency. The solution offered helped them to:

Identify and shortlist suppliers with low financial risk and regularly monitor the existing suppliers.

Adjust contract terms, take the process in house and optimize exposure.

Outcome: With SpendEdge's financial risks assessment, the fintech company was able to identify risks into categories such as micro- and macro-financial risks. This helped the client to facilitate better financial dealings. Our assessment also helped them to evaluate contagion and pro-cyclicality and reduce excess provisioning of credit by banks during economic upswings. The solution offered also helped the client to develop an effective financial risk assessment template and calculate a financial risk score for existing suppliers.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

