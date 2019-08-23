Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a manufacturing firm. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to develop a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product offerings in the US. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client exceed their sales expectation and achieve savings of over 25% within two years of entering the US manufacturing industry.

The US manufacturing industry is now slowly making progress after the dip in revenue during the 2008 recession. Still, challenges such as labor shortages, increasing demand to keep up with new technologies, and cybersecurity issues continue to exist. Consequently, companies looking to enter the US manufacturing industry are finding it vital to undertake a market intelligence study to gather comprehensive insights into market developments and transformations.

The business challenge: The client is a manufacturing firm based out of Canada. The client wanted to understand the prevailing market dynamics in the US manufacturing industry to devise a smooth market expansion strategy. To do so, they partnered with Infiniti Research. With Infiniti's market intelligence solution, they also wanted to understand the capital requirements for recruiting skilled labor in the US, keep a constant watch on the latest trends, and identify threats facing companies in the US manufacturing industry.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market research solution, the experts helped the client to analyze market potential for their products in the US, evaluate capital requirements for market expansion, and understand industry growth rate. Also, the experts conducted a risk assessment study to help the client identify financial and security risks affecting companies in the manufacturing industry.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped the client to devise a go-to-market strategy and identify the right partners to support their operations in the US. As such, the client was able to establish their foothold in the US manufacturing industry and realize savings of over 25%.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Develop a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product offerings in the US

Analyze business strategies of the top manufacturing companies in the US

Infiniti's market intelligence solutions offered predictive insights on:

Evaluating the capital requirements for recruiting skilled labor, implementing new technologies, and making a smooth market expansion

Understanding market transformations and trends in the US manufacturing sector

