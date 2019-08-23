Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2019) - Codebase Ventures' (CSE: CODE) (FSE: C5B) (OTCQB: BKLLF) has appointed of Mr. Zach Stadnyk as President and CEO of Code Cannabis Investments, a subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc.

Zach Stadnyk stated: "Code Cannabis Investments presents an exciting proposition at this stage of maturity in the legal cannabis industry, globally. Code Cannabis will be seeking opportunities to invest in and grow early stage companies that are looking to innovate and disrupt in what is a very new and fast developing industry."

Zach Stadnyk, a corporate finance and advisory professional, previously held management positions in Corporate Finance at Supreme Cannabis, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance at FSD Pharma and served on the Advisory Board for 1933 Industries. Mr. Stadnyk specializes in corporate finance and going-public transactions and holds a B.Com in entrepreneurial management.

Brian Keane, Codebase Ventures Director, stated: "Zach Stadnyk's experience, relationships and knowledge of the cannabis industry is ideally suited to the effort that is required for Code Cannabis to make highly strategic early stage investments that will increase shareholder value in the short and long-term."

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a hands-on team of entrepreneurial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. The company operates from the understanding that emerging sectors including cannabis and technology are evolving rapidly, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver exponential returns to shareholders.

The company's mission is to make strategic investments in emerging sectors and markets, including cannabis and technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, where innovative business models and technologies have the potential to be transformative and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

For more information please visit the company's website www.codebase.ventures, contact Brian Keane, Director, investor relations at 778-806-5150 or email ir@codebase.ventures.

