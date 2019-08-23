SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on key challenges facing the flexible packaging industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005249/en/

The advancements in material science have enabled manufacturers to create better flexible packaging materials for the food and beverage industry. The new designs aim at minimizing waste, reducing costs, and attracting customers while maintaining the present condition of products on the store shelves. However, flexible packaging companies have to address challenges such as rising commodity prices and sustainability challenges in developing new products.

Wondering how you can address above mentioned challenges and develop new products? Request a free proposal and our experts will reach out to you asap.

At SpendEdge, we understand that identifying and addressing key challenges is crucial for companies to stay competitive. Therefore, we have highlighted the key challenges facing the flexible packaging industry.

Key Challenges Faced by Companies in the Flexible Packaging Industry

Rising raw material costs

Paper, plastic, resins, films, paperboard, and adhesives are some of the common raw materials used by flexible packaging companies. In recent times, these commodities have witnessed a steep rise in their prices. Also, the prices for materials such as polypropylene used in resins, bottles, and packaging films have increased due to reduced supply and are impacting the growth of the flexible packaging industry.

Want to know how you can address this situation and procure raw materials at best prices? Contact our experts to obtain detailed insights.

Rapid technological changes

CPG companies constantly lookout for ways to improve and address consumers' demands. This increases the pressure on flexible packaging companies to keep pace with fast-changing demands. Also, this compels them to make constant technology upgrades which require huge capital investments.

Improving product offerings and meeting consumers' demand is crucial for companies to stay ahead of the curve. Request a free demo from our experts to access web-based procurement platform for FREE.

Sustainability challenges

Many governmental organizations, consumers, and environmental groups keep a close watch on flexible packing companies due to wastages created by them. Companies, therefore, need to develop designs that can address environmental issues such as end-of-life disposal, and reduction of greenhouse gas and water footprints to sustain themselves. This at times proves to be a costly process.

Still thinking how you can cost-effectively address sustainability challenges. Request more information from our experts now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005249/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us