Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest product demand analysis for a consumer electronics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to evaluate the success rate of their new product and gain maximum market share. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client incorporate certain changes in their new product by taking into account the needs and demand of their consumers.

The demand for consumer electronics products is expected to proliferate over the coming years due to increasing investment in innovations and R&D. However, with a multitude of new products being introduced each day, companies in the consumer electronics industry will need to differentiate their products and focus on satisfying customers' evolving demands. As a result, consumer electronics are now leveraging product demand analysis to evaluate the potential demand for their products before their launch.

The business challenge: The client is a consumer electronics company in Europe. During their previous product launches, the client did not take into consideration the demand for similar products in the market. As a result, the client's previous products failed to gain traction in the market. Therefore, they did not wish to take a chance for their next product launch.

Before launching the product, they wanted to evaluate the demand for similar products in Europe. Also, they wanted to understand how well their new product will compete in the market and evaluate their long-term growth. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering product demand analysis solution.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering competitor analysis solution, the experts helped the client to monitor their key competitors' business strategies and new product launches. Also, the experts evaluated similar product's win rate in the market. Moreover, by conducting a customer needs assessment, the experts helped the client to understand their customers' requirements and incorporate certain changes in their product offerings to meet the market demand.

Infiniti's product demand analysis also helped the client to evaluate their product's win rate in the market and realize savings of over 23% within two years of launch.

Infiniti's product demand analysis helped the client to:

Understand their customers' demands and differentiate their product accordingly

Understand how efficiently they could compete with their counterparts in terms of their product prices and capabilities

Infiniti's product demand analysis offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the market size and niche market segments in Europe to promote the new product

Evaluating the long-term growth potential

