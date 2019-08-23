Enteral Feeding Devices Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Market Report by M&M

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Enteral Syringes), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism), End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2024 from USD 2.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=183623035

Growth in this market is driven by the rising healthcare costs, the surge in the number of preterm births, growth in the aging population, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, among other factors.





By type, enteral feeding tubes are expected to account for the largest share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market





Based on type, the Enteral Feeding Devices Market segmented into enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables. In 2018, the enteral feeding tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market, followed by administration sets. The enteral feeding tubes segment will continue to dominate the market by 2024 with the rising adoption of enteral feeding across the globe as a number of tube types are being adopted for different patient needs.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enteral Feeding Devices Market"

298 - Tables

49 - Figures

307 - Pages





The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the adoption of feeding devices in adults





Based on age group, the Enteral Feeding Devices Market is segmented into adults (18 years and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). In 2018, adults accounted for the largest market share, by age group. This can be attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and disorders resulting in malnutrition and the rapid increase in the geriatric population.





Hospitals form the largest end-user segment in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market





Based on end user, the Enteral Feeding Devices Market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market in 2018. The development of technologically advanced enteral feeding devices and the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition are supporting the growth of the hospitals segment.

Get 10% Customization Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=183623035





North America to dominate the Enteral Feeding Devices Market during the forecast period





In 2018, North America dominated the global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of enteral feeding devices among the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of many large hospitals, a shift from parenteral to enteral feeding, and the development of innovative products. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment.





Prominent players in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market include Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Medical, Inc. (US), and CONMED Corporation (CONMED) (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Oncology Nutrition Market by Cancer Type (Head & Neck, Stomach & Gastrointestinal, Liver, Pancreatic, Esophageal, Lung, Breast, Blood) - Global Forecast to 2023





Infusion Pump Market by Product (Volumetric, Insulin, Enteral, Syringe, Ambulatory, Implantable, PCA, Accessories), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Pediatrics, Hematology), End User (Hospital, Home Care, ACS) - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enteral-feeding-device.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/enteral-feeding-device-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg