Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom - H1 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements

Millicom's H1 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements



Luxembourg, August 23, 2019- Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, has published its H1 2019 consolidated financial statements.

Contents include:

• Management Report

• Responsibility Statement

• Review Report of the Independent Auditors

• Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

About Millicom

Millicomsets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2018, Millicomoperating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 10 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, MillicomInternational Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg.

