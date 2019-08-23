Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

WKN: 633529 ISIN: US8860431084 Ticker-Symbol: TZG 
Frankfurt
12.08.19
08:00 Uhr
0,091 Euro
0,000
-0,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
23.08.2019 | 17:44
(89 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.: Thunder Mountain Gold Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (the "Company" or "Thunder Mountain") (TSXV:THM)(OTCQB:THMG) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual Meeting (the "Annual Meeting"), held on August 20, 2019, at the Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle, Idaho.

The Company's shareholders approved three proposals at their Annual Meeting. Of the 57,633,879 shares of the Company's Common Stock outstanding, as of the record date of May 17, 2019, 40,133,704 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting. The Company's shareholders voted on three proposals listed below, that were described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting.

Resolution 1: The shareholders elected each of the eight director nominees set forth below, to serve a one-year term, expiring at the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting results were as follows:

Name of Candidate

For

Withheld/Against

Broker
Non-Votes

Eric T. Jones

32,994,985

766,210

6,372,509

E. James Collord

32,983,785

777,410

6,372,509

Joseph H. Baird

32,984,985

776,210

6,372,509

Ralph Noyes

32,999,285

761,910

6,372,509

Douglas J. Glaspey

31,849,985

1,911,210

6,372,509

James A. Sabala

31,877,085

1,884,110

6,372,509

Larry D. Kornze

31,874,285

1,886,910

6,372,509

Paul Beckman

32,102,085

659,110

6,372,509


Resolution 2: The shareholders also ratified and reapproved the Stock Option Plan, as summarized below:

Shares Voted

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

31,491,796

293,825

1,975,574

6,372,509


Resolution 3: The shareholders ratified and reapproved the appointment of DeCoria, Maichel & Teague P.S. as independent auditors, indicated below:

Shares Voted

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

40,061,664

59,940

12,100

-0-


No other items were presented for shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc., is a junior exploration company founded in 1935, owns interests in base and precious metals projects in the western U.S. The Company's principal asset is The South Mountain Mine, an historic former producer of zinc, silver, gold, lead, and copper, located on private land in Owyhee County Idaho. The Company has just entered into an option agreement with BeMetals Corp. based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Thunder Mountain Gold also owns 100% of the Trout Creek Project - a gold exploration project located along the western flank of the Shoshone Mountain Range in the Reese River Valley, adjacent to and surrounded by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint operating agreement between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp private mineral lands. For more information on Thunder Mountain Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.Thundermountaingold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Eric T. Jones
President and Chief Executive Officer
eric@thundermountaingold.com
Office: (208) 658-1037

Jim Collord
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
jim@thundermountaingold.com
Office: (208) 658-1037


SOURCE: Thunder Mountain Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/557241/Thunder-Mountain-Gold-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE