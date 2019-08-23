Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding & Treasury Transfer 23-Aug-2019 / 16:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING & TREASURY TRANSFER The Company wishes to advise that Director Jonathon Swaine today exercised the following options to subscribe for 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company granted to him under the following share option schemes. The shares were transferred to Mr. Swaine from the Company's Treasury Shares account, the shares resulting from the exercise were then sold by Mr. Swaine on the London Stock Exchange. Scheme Number granted Date Option price Sold Granted Senior Executive 709 July 2012 GBP7.05 GBP11.25 Share Option Scheme Senior Executive 3,901 July 2013 GBP9.10 GBP11.25 Share Option Scheme Executive Share 4,255 July 2012 GBP7.05 GBP11.10 Option Scheme The Company also announces that, following the transfer of 2,747 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to a participant exercising Share Options under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each in issue is 33,578,093 of which 1,392,828 (4.15%) are Treasury shares. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4. Enquiries to: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 23 August 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 17863 EQS News ID: 862637 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2019 11:22 ET (15:22 GMT)