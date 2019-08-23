MEDIA RELEASE

Changes to Panalpina Executive Board

It is hereby announced that CCO Karl Weyeneth, CLO and Corporate Secretary Christoph Hess, CIO Ralf Morawietz, EVP Air Freight Lucas Kuehner, EVP Ocean Freight Peder Winther, have resigned from their respective positions.

The board of directors has further resolved to downsize the Executive Board and to eliminate the positions of Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President, Air Freight and Executive Vice President, Ocean Freight.

The board of directors wishes to thank Ralf Morawietz and Peder Winther for their long and loyal service to Panalpina - and in recent months for being welcoming and constructive in preparing the business and employees for the upcoming integration with DSV.

Christoph Hess will continue in a position in Group Legal in DSV Panalpina. Furthermore, Christoph Hess has been nominated by the Ernst Göhner Foundation to serve as an observer to the DSV Panalpina A/S Board of Directors.

Lucas Kuehner has been appointed as EVP Charter Network and Perishables at DSV Air & Sea

Karl Weyeneth will continue in a senior position in the Global Commercial Organisation of DSV Panalpina.

