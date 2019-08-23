EVS Broadcast Equipment strikes major deal with NEP to upgrade their US production activities

Publication on August 23 2019, 06:00 P.M. CET

EVS STRIKES MAJOR DEAL WITH NEP TO UPGRADE THEIR US PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES

EVS Broadcast Equipment, the leading provider of live production solutions, today announces that NEP is investing over $8m to deploy the next generation EVS live video production server as part of their US inventory.

Liège, Belgium, August 23, 2019 EVS, the leading provider of live production solutions, has been selected by NEP, an international production company serving live broadcasting throughout the world, to deliver a major upgrade and upscale of their production facilities.

The deal represents the acquisition of EVS' XT-VIA next-generation live production servers, as well as the deployment of LSM replay controllers, IPDirector content management solutions and other infrastructure systems.

All new systems will be installed in mobile trucks facilities operating across the US market starting from September 2019 till early 2020.

EVS' XT-VIA live video production server offers the utmost level of power for live TV operations, comprising the latest generation of technology such IP connectivity, enhanced channel density and media sharing network capacity, as well as enabling new production formats such as Full HD and UHD4K HDR.

Dr. Pierre De Muelenaere, Chairman of the Board and CEO ad interim, commented: "This important deal with NEP confirms EVS' commitment to support its long-term customers in a transforming broadcast market. With this major upgrade, EVS' XT-VIA servers are expected to become the standard in live production, providing other key players in the industry with access to the very best production technologies available."

