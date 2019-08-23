Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, August 23
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 23 August 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 96,354 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 269.6504p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 5,348,501 ordinary shares held in treasury and 69,651,380 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
23 August 2019