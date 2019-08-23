Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 23 August 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 96,354 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 269.6504p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,348,501 ordinary shares held in treasury and 69,651,380 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

23 August 2019