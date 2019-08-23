Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on food and beverage analytics. This article discusses the significant role of food and beverage analytics in improving supply chain operations of companies. Food and beverage analytics helps companies to optimize their supply chain and take more control of their quality parameters. Also, by leveraging food and beverage analytics companies can evaluate the impact of factors such as storage and transportation on the quality of packaged food and beverages.

Quantzig is well-known for helping leading companies with its end-to-end analytics capabilities. Our portfolio of food and beverage analytics solutions helps businesses to drive business value with optimal pricing, targeted promotions, and accurate demand planning. Also, Quantzig's food and beverage analytics solutions help companies to deploy real-time analytics solutions for improved visibility and coordination throughout the supply chain. This further helps businesses in seamless integration between multi-channel supply chains to facilitate sales through traditional and online channels.

Benefits of Food and Beverage Analytics

Track assets at every stage of the supply chain

Food and beverage analytics can help companies in aggregating data to create a bulletproof distribution ledger. Furthermore, this can help businesses to track assets at every stage of the supply chain and increase transparency and cost savings in the food and beverage supply chain.

Predict future demand accurately

By leveraging food and beverage analytics, companies can predict future demand and manage stock accordingly. Also, it can help in avoiding overstocks and reducing the risk of understocking and not being able to meet consumer demands.

Improve safety and quality across the food value chain

Companies in the food and beverage industry can improve safety and quality across the food value chain using food and beverage analytics. Also, with the help of advanced data analytics, they can manage defective products that can further help in improving the efficiency of the supply chain.

