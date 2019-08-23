The "Employee Benefits in the UK 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the employee benefits in UK, including: overview of the state and compulsory benefits in UK, detailed information about the private benefits in UK, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in UK.

The UK has one of the most comprehensive and well-established welfare systems in the world. It is predominantly controlled by the social security system. Welfare benefits in the country are disbursed under various schemes, such as cash benefits, healthcare, education, housing and personal social services. Cash benefits are classified into three subgroups: national insurance; means-tested; and non-contributory benefits.

Key Highlights

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to credited contribution.

In the UK, private benefit plans are voluntary in nature, excluding work injury, maternity benefits and redundancy pay.

Scope

It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen's compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment, leave and private benefits

It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in UK

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 What is this Report About?

2.2 Definitions

3 COUNTRY STATISTICS

4 OVERVIEW OF EMPLOYEE BENEFITS IN THE UK

5 REGULATIONS

6 STATE AND COMPULSORY BENEFITS

6.1 Retirement Benefits

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Eligibility

6.1.3 Benefits

6.1.4 Payment Options

6.1.5 Contributions

6.2 Death Benefits

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Eligibility

6.2.3 Benefits

6.2.4 Payment Options

6.2.5 Contributions

6.3 Long-term Disability Benefits

6.3.1 Introduction

6.3.2 Eligibility

6.3.3 Benefits

6.3.4 Payment Options

6.3.5 Contributions

6.4 Short-term Sickness Benefits

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Eligibility

6.4.3 Benefits

6.4.4 Payment Options

6.4.5 Contributions

6.5 Medical Benefits

6.5.1 Introduction

6.5.2 Eligibility

6.5.3 Benefits

6.5.4 Payment Options

6.5.5 Contributions

6.6 Workers' Compensation

6.6.1 Introduction

6.6.2 Eligibility

6.6.3 Benefits

6.6.4 Payment Options

6.6.5 Contributions

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

6.7.1 Introduction

6.7.2 Eligibility

6.7.3 Benefits

6.7.4 Payment Options

6.7.5 Contributions

6.8 Other Benefits

6.8.1 Family Benefits

6.8.2 Minimum Resources Benefits

6.8.3 Unemployment Benefits

6.8.4 Long-term Care Benefits

6.8.5 Leaves and Holidays

7 PRIVATE BENEFITS

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

8 APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5zgin

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005295/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900