ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Inks Definitive Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSX-V:ZMA) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, a leader in the hospitality technology sector, is proud to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Tieritup Inc.(Tieritup"), the creators of the Tripsee Travel Platform (www.tripsee.travel) to purchase all of Tieritup' s digital assets. The final agreed upon purchase price for the assets will be paid by the issuance to Tieritup of 670,000 common voting shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval and will close once the approval has been granted.

The Tieritup assets include: a SMS-based (text messaging) communications platform that allows lodging properties to communicate via text with their guests before, during and after each stay. A fully automated concierge program that allows consumers to: ask questions and get automated answers via text message to make reservations with offsite activity vendors. And Alexa integration allowing consumers to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to perform certain functions in room or off site. In addition, the purchase includes an event registration platform that dovetails seamlessly with the Company's existing ZoomEvents platform. The retail website www.tripsee.travel is also a part of the purchase.

The process of migration (integration and data transfer) will begin shortly after final Exchange approval. The Company estimates that it will take between 90-180 days to implement the code into its regular operations and expects to roll out a sales and marketing process in that time frame allowing for the expedited integration of the assets.

Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel, commented, "I'm very excited that we were able to make such a great deal for such an impressive amount of work. The two partners at Tieritup have spent several years and countless hours developing the suite of products that will be a valuable addition to the Hospitality Industry. Tieritup lacked the sales and marketing budgets and manpower necessary to get this product to market. This is where we believe we can make a difference. What they were able to accomplish as a two man show is so impressive, there's over 2 million lines of code along with many special features. Obviously, we have a major production underway with ZoomedOUT but we are committed to looking for even more companies, products and partnerships that allow us to achieve our goals."

Robert Larmore, Co-Founder of Tieritup Inc. stated, "Entrepreneurship is a lifelong journey of mine, being able to solve challenging pain points and making people happy drives me along this path. We are excited to see that TripSee will be leveraged in a whole new way to be developed into something larger and more impactful to the travel industry than we ever envisioned."

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real-time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Travel Game (Canadian Co.) is a ZoomAway Travel, Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company's first project is ZoomedOUT which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience building countless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found at

www.zero8studios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

