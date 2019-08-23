Scepter Holdings, Inc., launches DermaciaPro.com

Dermacia Pro breathable foundation available from DermaciaPro.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, is pleased to announce the launch of DermaciaPro.com, focused exclusively on selling Dermacia Pro cosmetics.

After closing an asset purchase agreement with EcoScientific Labs last year, the company turned its attention to reinvigorating the Dermacia brand and launching Dermacia Pro cosmetics for sale on Amazon. Scepter Holdings is now excited to announce that its Dermacia Pro cosmetics are available for purchase through DermaciaPro.com. The new website is dedicated to Dermacia Pro cosmetics, and will be the center for all new Dermacia Pro product launches, including new technologies and formulations in the cosmetic and skin care markets. The company looks forward to growing sales and capitalizing on the availability of Dermacia Pro on Amazon.com and DermaciaPro.com.

"We believe it is critical to the success of the Dermacia brand that consumers have a home where they can access the latest breakthroughs in Dermacia skin care development. We look forward to further development of the site as it grows to support loyal and new Dermacia customers.", stated Robert Van Boerum Chairman of the Board.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

775-296-5768

info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.

