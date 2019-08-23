Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape 23-Aug-2019 / 21:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 August 2019 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape DMGT notes recent media speculation that it is considering a disposal of Genscape, its Energy Information business, and confirms that it is in discussions in relation to a potential disposal, consistent with its strategy. DMGT will make a further announcement if it becomes relevant and appropriate. Enquiries Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: Paul Durman, Teneo +44 7793 522824 Doug Campbell, Teneo +44 7790 882312 Market Abuse Regulation The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information. About DMGT DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology, energy information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.4bn. Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary +44 20 3615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: SPC TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 17866 EQS News ID: 862663 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 23, 2019 16:17 ET (20:17 GMT)