Year-End Review: The Investor Academy Continues to Rise in Popularity

The Investor Academy is Suited for Anyone with a Drive and a Passion to Learn. Their Technology is Much More than an Online Course as They Provide Its Students with Hands-On Education as Well Real-Time Access to Professional Traders.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / The Investor Academy is one of the fastest growing online day trading platforms in the world. Through the academy's cutting edge technology and software, the online education mammoth has enabled its students to earn a full-time income from home. Through the different resources provided within the academy, students have learned the skills it takes to become a successful day trader.

Enrollment

Once the students have enrolled into the academy, they have access to multiple resources within the academy such as the discussion feed, the live trade room, weekly webinars, and the Forex Mastery beginner, intermediate, and advanced training.

In the discussion feed, students have the ability to communicate with each other and are able to share tips, ask questions, and share updates of their trading progress all within the academy's dashboard.

Live Trade Room

The Live Trade Room has been very popular amongst the students that are enrolled as they are able to see professional traders applying what is being taught in the academy in the live markets. This is considered one of the most helpful resources available to use at the academy.

Retail Value

The Investor Academy's Forex Mastery Training retails for $1495 which provides the students lifetime access to the academy as well as 3 months of free access to the Live Trade Room. The Live Trade Room retails for $99/month.

Special Offer

For a limited time, The Investor Academy is offering a free 7 day all access pass for new users to try out the academy before purchasing it. This 7 day all access pass grants the user to free access to all of the resources The Investor Academy has to offer. This offer has been announced to only be available for a limited time or up until the number of students is at capacity. The 7 days of free access starts once you register for a free trial, and no card or payment method is required to begin.

The Investor Academy continues to have an increase in the number of students enrolled heading into the final quarter of 2019. The number of successful students has been exponentially growing and with their technology The Investor Academy will continue to grow in popularity and increase its enrollment numbers. The free 7 day all access pass along with its clever marketing campaigns, is sure to bring even more attention to the academy.

