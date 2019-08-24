BusinessVentures.com: It's Important to Teach Children About Business, Says Rick Rahim

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2019 / The concept of money and buying the things we want is something most children learn from a young age, even though it may take a bit longer to understand where the money comes from. Many parents have problems with children asking for things when shopping, and are faced with a quick parenting decision as onlookers watch.

Rick Rahim, experienced business expert, president of BusinessVentures.com, and a published children's book author of the popular childeren's book Way Up High in the Blue Sky says "Money doesn't grow on trees, and telling your children that is only half the battle." Rick Rahim says, "business and entrepreneurship is what our world runs on, and teaching your children how it works will give them a greater respect for money."

It's not solely about learning how to handle money, says Rahim. "Essential life skills are learned that will build a foundation for how your child will view and interact with the world." Here are some ideas to incorporate into your children's routine that Rick advises are helpful when educating your child about money and business.

Your Toddler

Learning to count is important at this stage of childhood. Blocks, apple slices, and crayons are all simple counting objects that will introduce your toddler to counting, says Rick Rahim. When paying for groceries, let your toddler watch. Explain to them what you're doing as you pay. They may not seem to understand, but they'll be watching. You can also purchase your child a toy cash register and some plastic food and let them act out your trip - "You'll be amazed about how much they remember," says Rick.

Your School-Aged Child

Have some extra stuff lying around the house, have a garage/yard sale and put your child in charge. By now they should know about the different forms of money comes in. Have them track everything that's being sold and even work the cash box. Rahim suggests you even offer them a small portion of the proceeds for their work. Other ideas for getting your child interested in business are to hold a lemonade stand or to point out each store in your town and talk about franchises etc., says Rick.

Your Teenager

Rahim believes many youth are not taught the concept of business and accounting in high school. If it is available, it is usually an optional course. "These are life skills that every school should hold in high esteem," says Rick. Rahim says it is important to teach your teenager about financial literacy, doing their taxes, paying rent, and other skills they will need to know upon graduation. "Offer to help them start a business during the summer," says Rick, "It will be an unforgettable experience that will follow them into adulthood."

Entrepreneurship and business is always evolving and it's important that your children enter the business world with a thorough understanding and confidence required to succeed and set them apart. If you'd like to learn more about Rick Rahim and how he is changing the world one business at a time, check out his site at www.Businessventures.com.

ABOUT RICK RAHIM

A serial entrepreneur for over two decades, Rick Rahim has launched and operated companies that have collectively generated more than $1 billion in retail sales to consumers. As the founder and president of BusinessVentures.com, the Virginia native oversees a diverse group of enterprises, with investments across manufacturing, e-commerce, apparel, pet care, and consulting. Recognized for his business and marketing acumen, he sits on the boards of multiple organizations and frequently shares his insights and expertise at national conventions. The highly successful entrepreneur is also an accomplished helicopter pilot, often lending his skills to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Animal Rescue Flights. Through his companies, he supports numerous youth groups, charities, teen and homeless shelters, elementary schools, and religious organizations.

SOURCE: BusinessVentures.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557315/Its-Important-to-Teach-Children-About-Business-Says-Rick-Rahim