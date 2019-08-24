New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Class Period: January 31, 2019 - July 31, 2019

The case, Villare v. Abiomed, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-07319, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that (1) Abiomed's revenue growth was in decline; (2) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (3) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (4) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company's prior projections and market expectations; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge Edgardo Ramos.

Company: Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - July 25, 2019

The case, Luna v. Carbonite, Inc., No. 19-cv-11662, has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Carbonite's Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (2) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; and (3) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a "disruptive" factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019. The case has been assigned to Judge Leo T. Sorokin.

Company: Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: March 2, 2015 - May 2, 2018

The case, Louisiana Sheriffs Pension & Relief Fund v. Cardinal Health, Inc., No. 19-cv-03347, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors by stating that Cordis Corp. ("Cordis"), a manufacturer of medical devices that Cardinal purchased from Johnson & Johnson in March of 2015, would benefit from Cardinal's advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions. The case has been assigned to Judge Edmund A. Sargus.

Company: Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: August 2, 2017 - October 29, 2018, inclusive, and/or pursuant to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017, and/or pursuant to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017

The case, City Of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust v. Venator Materials PLC, Docket No. 1:19-cv-07182, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting the true extent of the fire damage to Venator's Pori facility, the cost to rehabilitate the facility, and the impact on Venator's business and operations. Specifically, the Company assured investors that the Pori facility would be rebuilt with insurance proceeds within its policy limits. Throughout the Class Period, Venator and its executives continued to assure investors that the rebuild of the Pori facility was on track and that the Company would be able to fully recoup the production capacity lost in the fire. As a result of these misrepresentations, Venator shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period. The case has been assigned to Judge Edgardo Ramos.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the foregoing companies' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

