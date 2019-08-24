A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest manufacturing analytics engagement for a leading steel manufacturer.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading European steel manufacturer to analyze its production processes and optimize operational efficiency.

The Business Problem

The client, a European steel manufacturer, wanted to reduce operational costs and improve operational efficiency. Also, the client wanted to reduce their reliance on manual tracking systems that hindered their capability to predict machine downtime accurately.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our customized manufacturing analytics dashboards to capture real-time data and generate valuable insights.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a holistic three-phased approach to understand core business challenges of the client. The solution offered helped the client to reduce errors in manufacturing processes and focus on improving uptime. Also, the steel manufacturer was able to accurately predict downtime and quickly resolve issues. As a result, they could efficiently increase productivity, reduce wastage of raw materials, and improve operational efficiency by 4x.

Quantzig's manufacturing analytics solutions helped the client to:

Reduce errors in the manufacturing processes

Boost operational efficiency by 4x

Quantzig's manufacturing analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying opportunities for revenue and quality improvement

Reducing service management costs

