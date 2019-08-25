SW Umwelttechnik: Thanks to economic growth in Hungary and Romania and high construction activity, the Carinthian company SW Umwelttechnik was able to increase sales by 37% to Euro 41.4 mn in the first half of the year. The EBIT amounts to Euro 3.1 mn (previous year: 2.1 mn). "Thanks to consistent implementation of our strategies and the great dedication of our employees, we have been able to continue our successful course from the previous year and generate a pleasing increase in sales," explains Executive Board member Klaus Einfalt. He adds: "Production at our newly opened Cristeti site is proceeding as planned, giving us even better service to our customers in the northeast of the country." For the full year 2019, the company expects "a high increase in sales" and "further increase ...

