OTC Markets Group to Cohost Cannabis Global Capital & Commercialization Conference in Tel Aviv and Present Among Distinguished Panelists at EY Journey 2019

Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets Group EVP of Corporate Services, to Discuss Capital Raising Options and Strategies for Israeli Companies Seeking U.S. Investors

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that it will cohost a Cannabis Global Capital & Commercialization Conference and participate in EY Journey 2019 taking place on Mon., September 16 and Wed., September 18, 2019 respectively. These signature programs highlight Israel's leading innovators and investors in high-growth and entrepreneurial global industries including tech and cannabis.

"OTC Markets Group is pleased to participate in two dynamic programs that convene participants spanning Israel's expansive entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem -- comprising early-stage, private and cross-traded companies, VCs, public investors and thought leaders -- to discuss and evaluate alternative strategies for global growth," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

"As Israeli entrepreneurs move from startup to scale-up, there becomes a growing need for founders here to evaluate alternative options to staying private or going public on a national exchange. We see first-hand the success that Israeli issuers have experienced on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets and encourage more companies to avail themselves of the more cost-effective market alternatives in which to raise capital, build global investor awareness and gain secondary access to U.S. investors."

On September 16, 2019, OTC Markets Group will cohost an exclusive, expert-driven Cannabis Global Capital & Commercialization Conference in Tel Aviv. In partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and cosponsored by Edison Group, Gelbart Kahana and iCAN the program is designed to support private and publicly traded cannabis companies in the globalization of their capital markets and business development strategies.

Discussions will focus on:

The global regulatory environment

How to access capital in North America and Europe

and How to effectively commercialize your brand

Click here to view the complete program agenda.

On September 18, 2019, OTC Markets Group will join a group of notable global thought leaders at EY Journey 2019. OTC Markets Group EVP, Corporate Services, Jason Paltrowitz will join a distinguished panel of industry experts and investors for a discussion focused on the story behind a successful exit strategy. The panel will showcase the experiences of CEOs who made an exit in 2019: factors, the conditions, the processes and the "magic touch" that leads the entrepreneurs all the way to the acquisition or IPO.

Click here to view the complete program agenda.

Earlier this year, OTC Markets Group hosted a series of informational programs in Israel to highlight the benefits of enhanced value and liquidity for international public companies seeking capital raising options and secondary trading alternatives to access the U.S. public markets. Presently there are 41 Israeli companies trading on OTC Markets with a combined market cap of approximately $22.4BN.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contacts:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

media@otcmarkets.com

Chris King, Senior Vice President of Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

T +1 (212) 896-4459

cking@otcmarkets.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/322662/otc_markets_group_logo.jpg