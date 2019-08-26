Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports financial information in ANTA Sports' half-year report

Amer Sports Corporation

August 26, 2019 at 8:00 am (EEST)

Amer Sports financial information in ANTA Sports' half-year report

Following to the completion of a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Amer Sports Corporation by Mascot Bidco Oy, ANTA Sports Products Limited, as an indirect shareholder of Mascot Bidco Oy, accounts Amer Sports as part of its investment in a joint venture after the acquisition.

Accordingly, the following Amer Sports' second quarter financial information is included in ANTA Sports' 2019 interim financial report which is published today:

Q2 net sales from continuing operations were EUR 518.9 million (Q2 2018: 455.1).

Q2 net result was EUR -51.2 million (Q2 2018: -28.9).

Net assets at the end of Q2 were EUR 779.8 million (June 30, 2018: 841.9).





