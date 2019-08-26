Vedfun Global Co.,Limited: VEDFUN E-cigarette Launched in London and Joined Hands with Wuliangye on International Journey

VEDFUN Electronic Cigarette Global Launch Ceremony and Wuliangye Global Tour Wine Tasting Grand Opening Ceremonie Held in London

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / At 18: 00 local time on August 21 in London, at the London Institute of Entrepreneur Directors, in a burst of opening music by the British Philharmonic Orchestra, the 2019 VEDFUN e-cigarette brand debut and Wuliangye Global Wine Tasting Grand Opening Ceremony were held. Two brands from Yibin City, Sichuan Province of China joined hands in London, fashion capital of the world, to show the global consumers China's unique and attractive tobacco and alcohol culture. Although VEDFUN is a rising star in the industry, it is the first brand of electronic cigarette products released in London.

Showcase brand strength with Wuliangye

China has more than 3,000 years of winemaking history and the Chinese wines are gradually accepted by high-end overseas. As an outstanding representative of Chinese wines, Wuliangye won the title of "National Famous Wine" for four times and won the National Gold Award for Quality Products four times. The Wuliangye trademark was awarded the first "Top Ten Well-known Trademarks" in China in 1991. After years of building the "Wuliangye" brand, it has ranked among the "most valuable brands" in China's wine manufacturing and food industry, ranking among the top 500 in the world.

Speech by Du Ziping (left), Mayor of Yibin City

VEDFUN's founder and CEO Zhuang Xiaofeng (right) and Chairman Liu Zhongguo (left) of Wuliangye Co., Ltd.

Du Ziping, Mayor of Yibin City, Hu Mou, former Deputy Secretary General of Shenzhen Municipal Committee, Ernest, Mayor of Brent, London, Zhang Bin, Counselor of the People's Republic of China in the UK, and Liu Zhongguo, Chairman of Wuliangye Co., Ltd., etc. attended the grand gathering and delivered speeches.

The starting ceremony was chosen in London to explain the brand strategy.

The UK is the second largest electronic cigarette market in the world with nearly 2.5 million e-cigarette consumers. As an international fashion city, London is also a sacred place for e-cigarette lovers. China's e-cigarette brands are going global, and no city is more suitable than London to host the global launching ceremony.

British Philharmonic Orchestra live performance

Model shows Wuliangye and Weifang electronic cigarette products

At the press conference, Zhuang Xiaofeng, founder and chairman of VEDFUN, said: "VEDFUN needs to do not only an e-cigarette brand, but also to create a global ecological platform with global influence. Extract from nicotine, smoke oil R&D, atomization technology, cross-border cultural exchange, etc. are all the strategic layouts VEDFUN are implementing. As an advocate of healthy living, VEDFUN will create a more fashionable, happier and healthier life for the global e-cigarette consumers."

VEDFUN Electronic Cigarette was presented to the guests present.

Three wonderful cities will continue to write the brand pattern.

At the end of the party, Zhuang Xiaofeng announced on the spot that VEDFUN e-cigarettes will hold grand brand launches in Manila, Philippines, and Shenzhen, China. VEDFUN Electronic Cigarette's cooperation with Wuliangye Wine in London is only the beginning. In the future, VEDFUN will create one milestone after another in the field of electronic cigarettes, build a world-renowned brand of electronic cigarettes, and bring better experiences and happier lifestyles to the 1 billion smokers worldwide.

For those who are interested in the two new products VX and FEEL that VEDFUN e-cigarette first released in London, please find out more on VEDFUN's official website www.vedfun.com or Wechat official account.

