Top International Bank Extends Cooperation With SDS IREG Global Tax Reporting Solution

VIENNA, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SDS is happy to announce that one of its international customers decided to engage with SDS IREG, the global solution for FATCA, CRS and QI reporting, for another 3 years.

Usage of a one for all solution for FATCA, CRS and QI reporting, coverage of all country-specific standards and excellent support throughout the maintenance period is key for sticking to a successful solution. Cost-friendly operations with having one single instance for servicing multiple (up to more than 1,000) CIs and upmost reliability adds to the acceptance of SDS IREG with all stakeholders of the top international bank. The extended business package includes among others full regulatory upgrading local and standard schemas for more than 60 countries. SDS IREG also provides full compliance for these and future countries (e.g. OECD) and/or regulatory changes.

Austria based SDS is a leading provider of state-of-the-future software and service solutions for the international financial services industry. With SDS IREG, originally launched in 2011, the company also became one of the key global players in the market for end-to-end and fully automated tax reporting solutions. SDS IREGs specific design for the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) using the highest degree of automation and international tax reporting compliance in one single application improves the tax reporting capabilities of international financial institutions and service providers. In a nutshell: A future-proof solution through a broad and top-level global customer base, continuous development and an ever-adapting product roadmap.

Software Daten Service Gesellschaft m.b.H. Herbert Reinisch, Marketing Manager Europe Rennweg 97-99, 1030 Vienna, Austria +43 (676) 882415188, herbert.reinisch@sds.at